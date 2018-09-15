Art League Displays Local Work

To carry out a mission to increase art appreciation in the city, theColumbia Art League collects works from artists across Columbia. Theseart pieces will be on display until the beginning of August.

"Ina community the size of Columbia, there is a lot of people that justhave a strong artistic urge, but maybe would never get into a gallery,"Diana Moxon of the Columbia Art League said.

The art league has an opening reception this Thursday for the artists and the entire community to see the new works of art.