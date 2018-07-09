Art Showcases Teachers' Talent

FULTON - William Woods University is show casing the talent of its teachers. The school's annual faculty art shows got underway on Monday

These teachers are giving their students a glimpse of their artistic talents. The exhibit is a collection of different items from Bob Elliott, Jane Mudd, Paul Clervi, Ken Greene, Susan Wood and Terry Martin. The team collaborated to showcase a variety of artwork from sculptures and paintings to computer generated digital photography and jewelry.

Martin said his pieces give students a chance to learn about his life's journey. His paintings focus on vivid colors and landscapes. Through his works he hopes students can understand his growth as a teacher, a parent and an artist.

Martin painted some of his featured pieces in his classroom, among his students. He said students offered him suggestions and critiques as he painted. His students have been dropping by the exhibit to check out the completed works. Whitney Eufing is one of those students.

"Their techniques, seeing how thick or thin they add the paint, because I paint really thin so seeing how they painted thick, I like that better. It kind of inspires."

Martin recently published a book called "Children, Dogs and Sunflowers" and he's hosting a book signing during tonight's reception. The paintings featured on the front and back cover of his book are on display in the gallery.

The exhibit is being held in the Mildred Cox Gallery in Gladys Woods Kemper Center for the Arts on the Williams Wood campus. The current artwork will be on display through October 21.