Artistic Approach

To fuel the imagination, Bobbi Wilson knows you need to fire it up. She set up shop Saturday for the Callaway Art Council's "Art on Fifth Street".

"We don't have a storefront like a regular store would. But we have wares and we need to sell our wares and get our name out there just we were a business," Wilson said.

It's all part of a larger picture stirred up by the council.

"Callaway Arts Council is bringing it all together and trying to enlighten the members of our community a little bit more with the arts," Jane Mudd, Callaway Arts Council, said.

It was an experience that entertained all the senses as local musicians added to the artistic environment. Over 30 artists have come from across Missouri to Fulton to showcase everything from paintings to jewelry. Larger cities have larger shows but Fulton's art festival has its own perks.

"Especially with the cost of gas, it's difficult for people to go to St. Louis, Kansas City or Columbia to art galleries, so I think this a fantastic idea," Betty Takahashi, art lover, said.

As for Bobbi, this is one of the 35 shows she does each year and is happy to be a part of Fulton's revitalization of the arts. Along with the art show, the Callaway Arts Council is hoping to restore the community theatre.