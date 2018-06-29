Artistic Glass Being Replaced at Parking Garage

COLUMBIA - The replacement of two colored-glass panels at the parking garage on Fifth and Walnut Street starts Tuesday.

These panels were designed by artist Stuart Keeler with his project called "Sky Algorithm". As a part of the Percent for Art project, 30 colored glass panels based on photos of the sky during the 2010 summer solstice had been installed on the northwest stairwell of the garage in May 2011. This time Columbia Glass and Mirror will replace some of the glass panels.

Dalton Caldwell is a Columbia resident who works near the garage. He thinks highly of the project. "I feel it like be nice have something done with the glass, make it more vibrant looking, and something easy to look at, more appealing." He said. "I'm go for it."

During the construction, Fifth Street will be reduced to one-way for southbound traffic only.

According to the news release from the Public Work Department, the project will be completed with the roadway and sidewalk open to traffic by Wednesday, weather permitting.