As Barbie turns 60, how has the world's most famous doll grown up?

10 hours 17 minutes 33 seconds ago Saturday, March 09 2019 Mar 9, 2019 Saturday, March 09, 2019 2:45:00 PM CST March 09, 2019 in Continuous News
By: CNN Staff
Image courtesy of CNN

 (CNN) -- Barbie has been a surgeon, an astronaut, a news anchor and a president. She's been the Duchess of Cambridge, several characters in "Mad Men" and every member of Destiny's Child.

But on her debut at the New York Toy Fair on March 9, 1959, she was just a doll in a swimsuit and ponytail, with white sunglasses in her hand.

Six decades later, every passing minute sees more than 100 dolls sold, with 58 million sold every year.

So how does Barbie remain so ubiquitous, and as the world has changed, how has she?

To Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and global general manager of the Barbie brand, the doll has remained popular because "she's continued to reflect culture and the world girls see around them."

But if Barbie's evolution has been crucial to her success, the journey has never been simple.

Barbie was created by Ruth Handler, who owned the toy company Mattel with her husband Elliot. She was inspired by the paper dolls her daughter Barbara played with, as well as a German doll named Bild Lilli (which was based on a risqué cartoon, and intended as an adult gift.)

"At first, Barbie was a way for young children to project themselves as grown-ups," said Aurore Bayle-Loudet, who worked on a 2016 Barbie exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratif in Paris. Barbara saw her paper dolls as adults, but "the baby-shaped dolls of the time did not allow those projection games to happen."

By 1960, Barbie was gainfully employed, as either a nurse, fashion editor, flight attendant, or "Executive Career Girl." The next year, she had a swim-shorts-clad boyfriend, Ken, and the year after that, her first car and a "Dreamhouse." She became a CEO, a pilot and multiple presidential candidates.

But as Barbie was breaking ground as a career woman, she was drawing criticism for upholding a slim, white, domestic ideal.

The first black doll in the range, marketed as "Colored Francie," wasn't released until 1967, and it would be another 13 years before the brand launched Hispanic and black versions of Barbie herself. Further complicating matters, the non-white dolls were often, as black feminist critic Ann duCille wrote in 1994, "dye-dipped versions of archetypal white American beauty."

Then, of course, there's Barbie's body. According to the BBC, if the original long-legged, tiny-waisted doll was scaled up to human size, she would have a 21-inch waist and 30-inch hips. In comparison, a 2018 government report found the average waist size of American women was 39 inches.

In 2016, a Time cover story headlined "Now can we stop talking about my body?" heralded a change. Mattel introduced 33 new Barbies, available for the first time in three additional body shapes: tall, petite and curvy.

The updated range of Barbies also offered seven skin tones, 22 eye colors and 24 hairstyles. The following year saw the debut of the first hijabi Barbie, as the doll based on Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad was added to the "Shero" collection.

In February 2019, new additions to the "Barbie Fashionistas" line included a doll using a wheelchair and another with a prosthetic leg. In 1997, Barbie gained a friend named Becky who used a wheelchair, but the doll was discontinued -- in part because even after redesigns, her wheelchair didn't fit in the Dreamhouse.

"We are continuing to push ourselves and evolve, as evidence of the new additions which include a new body, hair texture and representation of physical disabilities," Mattel's McKnight said.

For International Women's Day 2018, Mattel released a new batch of dolls based on "real-life role models." Pioneering NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, aviator Amelia Earhart and artist Frida Kahlo became Barbies in the "Inspiring Women" historical collection, while Olympic champion snowboarder Chloe Kim, Juventus soccer player Sara Gama and journalist Martyna Wojciechowska became "Global Role Models."

Not all of the 2018 additions were welcomed, however. The new Kahlo Barbie faced criticism for "whitewashing" the Mexican artist, minimizing her unibrow, and inaccurately representing her clothes.

"You don't turn a doll into Frida Kahlo by putting flowers in its hair and giving it a colorful dress," Kahlo's great-grandniece, Mara de Anda Romeo, told the Telegraph.

Others noted that the Barbie based on Olympic champion Nicola Adams, a British boxer, had slender arms and legs that didn't reflect the athlete's muscular physique. When Iris Apfel, the 97-year-old style luminary, received a one-off Barbie in her image the same year, the doll was notably missing any wrinkles.

This year, more than 20 new "Sheroes" will be immortalized as Barbies: among them, supermodel and activist Adwoa Aboah, gymnast Dipa Karmakar-- the first female Indian gymnast to qualify for the Olympics -- and "Grown-ish" actress and activist Yara Shahidi.

"By introducing girls to stories of women from all walks of life, they begin to see more opportunities for themselves," the Barbie website reads.

The range is part of the "Barbie Dream Gap" campaign, which McKnight described as "an ongoing global initiative aimed at raising awareness around limiting factors that prevent girls from reaching their full potential."

At 60 years old, Barbie's has transcended the toy store shelf (or the Amazon warehouse). She stars in a Netflix series, "Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures," and has almost 40 animated films to her name. In January, it was announced that Margot Robbie will play Barbie in a live-action movie.

She's also a certified social media icon. On her most popular Instagram, @barbiestyle, she shares her outfits, street-style shots and "candid" photos of her hanging out with friends.

With 2 million followers, she's on a par with some of the bigger social media influencers. On YouTube, where she posts animated vlogs with titles like "Finding Your Voice," "What's In The Box Challenge!" and the Halloween-themed "Lion Makeup Tutorial With Ken," she has almost 6 million subscribers.

On both platforms, the main character is white, blonde and slim.

To see if there is an event in your area, check here.

More News

Grid
List

Polar plunge raises money for Special Olympics of Missouri
Polar plunge raises money for Special Olympics of Missouri
COLUMBIA - Two hundred people participated in Saturday's Polar Plunge at the Bass Pro Shop lake. The event raised... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, March 09 2019 Mar 9, 2019 Saturday, March 09, 2019 10:24:00 PM CST March 09, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Hundreds remain without power in mid-Missouri
UPDATE: Hundreds remain without power in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - As of midnight, Sunday, hundreds of customers remained without power in mid-Missouri. Below are outage statuses by region.... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, March 09 2019 Mar 9, 2019 Saturday, March 09, 2019 9:23:00 PM CST March 09, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Man seriously injured in wrong-way crash on Scott Blvd.
UPDATE: Man seriously injured in wrong-way crash on Scott Blvd.
COLUMBIA - A man was seriously injured in a wrong-way crash on Scott Boulevard Saturday afternoon. According to a... More >>
5 hours ago Saturday, March 09 2019 Mar 9, 2019 Saturday, March 09, 2019 7:29:00 PM CST March 09, 2019 in News

Two injured in Jefferson City crash
Two injured in Jefferson City crash
JEFFERSON CITY - Two people had moderate injuries after a Saturday afternoon crash on Route B at Tanner Bridge Road.... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, March 09 2019 Mar 9, 2019 Saturday, March 09, 2019 6:33:00 PM CST March 09, 2019 in News

Harrisburg residents discuss wind energy in Boone County
Harrisburg residents discuss wind energy in Boone County
HARRISBURG – One Harrisburg resident took it upon herself to organize a community forum Saturday after a renewable energy company... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, March 09 2019 Mar 9, 2019 Saturday, March 09, 2019 6:28:00 PM CST March 09, 2019 in News

Man pleads guilty in 2017 Lake Ozark shooting
Man pleads guilty in 2017 Lake Ozark shooting
MILLER COUNTY - A Rolla man pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of second-degree murder stemming from a 2017 shooting... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, March 09 2019 Mar 9, 2019 Saturday, March 09, 2019 4:07:00 PM CST March 09, 2019 in News

Residents in Columbia's central neighborhood voice their concerns
Residents in Columbia's central neighborhood voice their concerns
COLUMBIA - Columbia's central neighborhood hosted its first Citizens' Alliance Meeting on Saturday morning at the Daniel Boone Regional Library.... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, March 09 2019 Mar 9, 2019 Saturday, March 09, 2019 1:50:00 PM CST March 09, 2019 in News

Struggling rural Missouri hospital booted from Medicare
Struggling rural Missouri hospital booted from Medicare
SWEET SPRINGS (AP) — A rural Missouri hospital has been cut off from the federal Medicare program after the Centers... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, March 09 2019 Mar 9, 2019 Saturday, March 09, 2019 11:48:00 AM CST March 09, 2019 in News

Daylight Saving Time: Don't forget to spring forward
Daylight Saving Time: Don't forget to spring forward
(CNN) -- It's that time of year again. This weekend, you'll sacrifice an hour of sleep in exchange for a... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, March 09 2019 Mar 9, 2019 Saturday, March 09, 2019 9:50:00 AM CST March 09, 2019 in News

Missouri judge blocks new restrictions on unions
Missouri judge blocks new restrictions on unions
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri judge on Friday temporarily blocked additional restrictions on public unions from taking effect, as... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, March 09 2019 Mar 9, 2019 Saturday, March 09, 2019 9:49:00 AM CST March 09, 2019 in News

Firefighters respond to Moberly gas station fire
Firefighters respond to Moberly gas station fire
MOBERLY - The Moberly Fire Department quickly responded to a small fire at Break Time gas station on East US... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 8:48:00 PM CST March 08, 2019 in Continuous News

Telecommunications labor dispute enters third month
Telecommunications labor dispute enters third month
AUXVASSE - After months of failed contract talks, a local communications company is gearing up for what could be a... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 6:58:00 PM CST March 08, 2019 in News

Missing Columbia man's body found in woods with gunshot wound
Missing Columbia man's body found in woods with gunshot wound
MILLER COUNTY - The body of a missing Columbia man was found in the woods near Miller County Thursday night.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 5:54:00 PM CST March 08, 2019 in News

Man in custody accused of assaulting two with baseball bat
Man in custody accused of assaulting two with baseball bat
COLUMBIA — A man assaulted two people and attempted to assault another with a baseball bat Friday afternoon, police said.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 5:07:00 PM CST March 08, 2019 in News

Remedial education rates drop at Missouri colleges and universities
Remedial education rates drop at Missouri colleges and universities
JEFFERSON CITY - A recent report from the Missouri Department of Higher Education showed that remedial education rates have declined... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 3:08:00 PM CST March 08, 2019 in News

Williamsburg Elementary closes for second time this week
Williamsburg Elementary closes for second time this week
WILLIAMSBURG — Three employees had headaches at Williamsburg Elementary earlier this week, so they closed. When they re-opened Thursday, the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 3:05:00 PM CST March 08, 2019 in News

Suspect charged after high speed chase in Montgomery County
Suspect charged after high speed chase in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Deputies arrested a driver early Friday after authorities say he led them on a chase along I-70... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 2:59:00 PM CST March 08, 2019 in News

Columbia police investigate two overnight shots fired calls
Columbia police investigate two overnight shots fired calls
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said it was investigating two reports of shots fired overnight. Police said they... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 2:07:00 PM CST March 08, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 35°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
1am 35°
3am 34°
4am 33°
5am 32°