COLUMBIA - The CPS dashboard Thursday showed 31 out of its 32 schools affected by COVID-19. On top of that ratio, the case rate for CPS is now more than 50, which was the threshold number for moving all learning online.
When the school board originally voted to transition elementary level students to in-person learning, the case rate was in the thirties.
Teachers questioned the possible move to more in-person learning.
“We need to really watch what's happening in elementary, and like I said if we're the most stable group and we have buildings that are still closing. That's an issue that we want to look at them globally for the district: is it feasible to get kids back in seat without having to keep going back and forth to in person virtual in person virtual?” said Ariel Schwarting, third grade teacher at Ulysses S. Grant Elementary School.
School board member David Seamon posted on his Facebook page that the board is aware of the case increase and is keeping track of the numbers. Seamon also wrote the board would not make a decision without scheduling a public hearing.
The president of the Columbia Missouri Educators Association (CMEA), Kathy Steinhoff, said, “We cannot keep stable groups at the middle and high school level. There's too much moving around from class to class. The class sizes are larger, the transmission rates are worse, so there's so many reasons not to bring high school or middle school back.”
Steinhoff and Schwarting said the best option moving forward is what will keep both the students, faculty and staff safe.
The Board of Education will meet Monday, November 9, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss and vote on the potential expansion of in-person learning to students in middle school and high school.