As home-school numbers rise, regulation falls

KANSAS CITY (AP) - As the number of home-schooled children continues to rise, a new coalition has formed.

The Kansas City Star reports that the group of home-school alumni calls itself the Coalition for Responsible Home Education. The group argues that public oversight is needed to ensure children are doing schoolwork and not being forced to work at family businesses or, worse yet, being abused.

Currently there are few regulations.

In Missouri, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education makes clear on its website that it does not regulate or monitor home schooling. About the only rule governing home schooling in Kansas is that parents should notify the local school district when they stop doing it.

Home-school backers insist that parents who make the decision to home-school are typically committed to the task.