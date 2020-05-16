As state lawmakers wrap up session, many issues left up in the air

22 hours 47 minutes 39 seconds ago Friday, May 15 2020 May 15, 2020 Friday, May 15, 2020 2:26:00 PM CDT May 15, 2020 in News
By: Daniel Perreault, KOMU 8 Political Reporter
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers returned to the state capitol in Jefferson City for the final day of the legislative session, as the state's constitution requires them to adjourn by 6 p.m. Friday. 

As the session comes to a close, it has not ended in the way many hoped it would when they gaveled in the session in January. This spring, lawmakers lost nearly a month's worth of session time while the Capitol was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In January, state lawmakers in both parties and chambers had high hopes for what they wanted to get done.

“I’m hopeful we can work with the other side to some good, solid policy discussions, because there are a lot of things that need to be done," Democratic Minority leader, Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said at a press conference on opening day.

In most years, only a select few of the thousands of pre-filed bills end up making it across the finish line. Many never had a realistic chance of being passed, but this year they are even more limited in what they are able to get done.

Both chambers did, however, successfully pass a budget, despite having to find approximately $700 million to cut from it due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Earlier this week, the Missouri House passed a controversial redistricting bill that would send Clean Missouri back to the voters in November. Going into session, it was a top GOP priority.

The Republican bill would change the way the lines are drawn. Senate Joint Resolution 38 designates a bipartisan commission, rather than a single demographer, to draw the district map.

The House also passed bills dealing with absentee voting and creating a statewide Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP). The Senate took up PDMP briefly on Friday morning but withdrew the debate. It is not clear what will happen to the PDMP bill moving forward, but it is unlikely to be passed this session.

The Senate spent much of the final hours of the session discussing House Bill 1963, an omnibus transportation bill that would make a hyperloop track eligible for state grants.

The bill is similar to one passed by the Senate Thursday morning, but the body later voted to reconsider after discovering hidden language that they believe House leadership was trying to sneak in.

The language, buried deep in an amendment, would have lead to “unintended consequence” that could affect “every co-op, municipality, and city.” It would have also been detrimental to the grain belt project.

“What has happened here should terrify every member of this chamber,” Sen. Scott Sifton, D-Affton, said late Thursday night. 

The main difference between the two bills is that 1963 does not include the amendment in question by Rep. Greg Sharpe, R-Ewing.

KOMU 8 News will have complete coverage throughout the day as this unusual legislative session comes to an end. 

Leadership from both parties and chambers are expected to hold press conferences after state lawmakers adjourn this evening. 

