As state reopens, Boone County restrictions worry business owners

CENTRALIA — Tuesday was the first day of phase two in Missouri’s reopening plan. As part of the step, Gov. Mike Parson lifted all statewide restrictions on businesses and social gatherings.

However, some local health departments’ stricter rules are still in effect.

In Boone County, that means, in part, limiting the number of people who can be inside a business or restaurant at a time.

Virginia Nichols owns F & L Flea Market in Centralia. She said she thinks people will make the short drive to cities like Mexico, Boonville and Jefferson City, where business are able to fully reopen.

“I think they’ll drive to get the experience again since it’s been so long,” she said.

Nichols closed her store on March 22, and kept it closed for seven weeks. When she finally reopened, she said she saw an uptick in business.

“I have a lot of older customers that come in not just to shop but they come to visit,” she said. “They just want to see people.”

While the shopping experience at her store is almost back to normal except for the signs reminding people to maintain social distancing, Nichols said other businesses, particularly restaurants, are seeing bigger effects from the current restrictions.

“The restaurants are the big problem, not being able to have all the seating that they can,” she said. “They’ve got the tables blocked off.”

She said she thinks the community will start to feel more normal again when restaurants are able to fully reopen.

“Even McDonald’s opening instead of just a drive-through would make a big difference because people would feel more free to come downtown and do shopping,” she said.

Nichols said she’s ready to fully reopen, but her ultimate goal is for everyone to feel comfortable living their daily lives again.

“Just live,” she said. “You’ve got to live. We can’t stay closed up forever.”

Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services is set to announce the next step to reopening the county by the end of the week. If leaders lift regulations or set new ones, those will go into effect June 23.