Asbestos piping at Gateway Arch caused month-long delay

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Work has resumed on the Gateway Arch's underground museum after a delay of more than a month caused when a contractor exposed asbestos piping.

The National Park Service said the stoppage will cost about $350,000 and could add weeks to the project's schedule.

Workers with McCarthy Building Companies cut into asbestos piping and didn't realize it for a month, exposing people to airborne asbestos.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the site was shutdown Nov. 3 after the pipe was cut for a second time. Work resumed Dec. 15.

The $380 million project is funded partially by a sales tax in St. Louis County and St. Louis, as well as federal, state, city and private donations.