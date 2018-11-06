Ash Street Apartment Building Still Closed to Former Tenants

COLUMBIA - An Columbia apartment complex could be facing another lawsuit for an April, 2013 fire.

Ashland lawyer, Matt Uhrig is already representing ten former tenants in a lawsuit seeking punitive damages from the Ash Street Apartments complex manager, Mills Properties.

Several units in Building 3 at the Ash Street Apartments were burned in the fire. After the fire, Mills discovered the fire disturbed the asbestos already in the building. Mills determined residents' belongings left in the units were contaminated and had to be destroyed.

A judge granted ten former residents a restraining order against Mills for removing any of their belongings.

Friday, Uhrig told KOMU 8 News he is planning to file another suit against Mills for how it handled the fire, clean up and unit restoration.

The apartment building was still under construction Friday.

KOMU 8 News called Mills Properties spokesperson, Mark Farnen. He says crews have started rebuilding damaged apartments. He also says the company returned all the belongings it could after the asbestos contamination.