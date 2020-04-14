Ashcroft clarifies, defends decision to bring back some staff Monday

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft defended and clarified his decision to allow some of his staff to come back to work this week in an interview with KOMU 8 Monday.

Ashcroft said around 90 workers have been allowed back to work at the Secretary of State’s Office at the James C. Kirkpatrick State Information Center.

“We’ve started phase one of bringing people back,” Ashcroft told KOMU 8 News Monday.

Ashcroft made the announcement last week. The workers were allowed to return even though Missouri’s statewide Stay-at-Home order is still in effect.

“The state’s order doesn’t forbid the government,” Ashcroft said. “The state’s order closing the building didn’t close it to government or government workers. It closed to the public.”

He said he wanted to make it clear only select office staff would be allowed inside.

“That’s something I neglected to mention. Normally we have the public coming in here to state archives, to business services. We’ve shut that down,” he said.

He said the staff is taking measures to keep contact to a minimum. Right now, employees have around 1,800 square feet to themselves.

“We have a large building here. We’ve got three stories plus a basement—it’s about 166,000 square feet of office space,” Ashcroft said. “We looked at employees that were in offices where when they came in they could close the door and they’d be sealed off from everyone else.”

He said the office has done other things like turning off water fountains and removing tables from the lunch room in order to minimize the spread of germs.

Ashcroft said his office has been doing all it could to work from home until this point.

“We had about three weeks where we had a very skeletal staff, maybe 25 people in the building,” Ashcroft said. “We realized we needed to bring more people in to make sure we were getting the work done.”

Ashcroft said that work includes making sure the state is prepared for upcoming elections.

“We need to have people here that are doing the logistical work to make sure that those April 7 elections that got moved to June 2 go well,” he said. “We’ve been obtaining masks that we can give to local elections for the poll workers.”

He said the office also plays an important economic role.

“We need businesses to keep running so they can pay people, so they can pay taxes, so our economy continues to run,” Ashcroft said. “Those businesses use our business services department for all sorts of legally required filings an notaries and things like that.”

In response to criticism and calls for clarification, Ashcroft said his decision was not a fast or easy one.

“I take the welfare of the staff here seriously,” he said. “This work can’t be done without them. We did not willy-nilly rush people back in. We said, how can we do this in a measured fashion to make sure they’re safe?”

He said he defends his decision, and people are allowed to criticize him, but he wishes they’d leave his staff out of it.

“People are entitled to their own opinion,” Ashcroft said. “It’s one thing to be political with regard to me because I’m an elected official… make sure you’re polite to the staff here at the office, whop are answering the phones, that are doing the work. Please remember that they’re working long hours and they’re working hard to serve the people of the state.”