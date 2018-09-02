Ashcroft "Confounded" That Bin Laden Still At Large

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft says he's -- quote -- "confounded" that Osama bin Laden is still at large six years after the September 11th attacks. Ashcroft told a Missouri State University audience last night that he had believed bin Laden would be captured by now. Ashcroft says supporters in what he calls "ungoverned areas of the world" are sympathetic to bin Laden. He also says that because of the manhunt, bin Laden has been forced to step back from operations, and many al-Qaida members have been captured. Ashcroft said the key to preventing future attacks is better information, and he defended measures that allow intelligence agencies to share information with law enforcement.