Ashland 5th graders pivot to online learning

ASHLAND - The fifth graders at Southern Boone Elementary had an even stranger first week back than they bargained for, when the Southern Boone School District announced that fifth graders would spend the first three days of school in virtual learning.

Christopher Felmlee, the District Superintendent, said the quick switch to virtual learning came after several fifth grade teachers were exposed to COVID-19 before the school year began.

"As a result," he said, "we, as an administrative team, felt it would be in the students best interest if we started the first three days of school in a virtual setting, as opposed to substitutes and doing anything to compromise the grouping of students."

Even though the decision was made rather quickly, Felmlee credits the teachers and school administration for being flexible and making the sudden shift to online learning as painless as possible.

"They woke up one day with a concept of what the first day of school would look like, and they went to sleep with a totally different idea and concept," he said. "They really worked hard to make it happen."

The district issued Google Chromebooks to students to assist them with virtual learning, and teachers have been instructed on how to use online learning tools such as Google Classroom.

Felmlee said the district's experience when schools went virtual in March helped inform him of what should be done in the coming year.

"As we were looking back during the summer, we realized as as a teacher, as a group of educators, we have to do better."

He also said that going through one online transition with the fifth graders has made him confident that the district can repeat the process in the future should the need arise.

"I feel like we've got the tools in place. We've got the personnel in place, and we can rise above it," Felmlee said.

Mary Anderson, a mother of high school students in the district, said the district kept parents updated about safety precautions and that she's glad her kids are back in school.

"I think it's great that they're back in school. They're where they needed to be. I think [the district has] taken the precautions that they've needed to take."

The fifth graders plan to return to in-person school this Friday.