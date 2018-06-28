Ashland Ambulance Has No Home

Even though Ashland owns an ambulance, they can't keep it in the city without a place to store it. But, residents hope a tasty benefit breakfast hosted on Saturday will raise money to help change that.

Lena Long has lived in Ashland for more than 45 years. From personal experience, she knows how important it is to have an ambulance close to home.

"Several years ago my son was hit by a car and it took them quite a while to get there," Long, the event chairperson, said. "I didn't know if he was going to make it not."

Ashland has firefighters, but residents say that firefighters can't always provide the needed help.

"Firefighters are the first responders and they can only do so much until the ambulance personnel get there so a lot of times there is dead time waiting," said ambulance committee member Barret Glascock.

But Glascock is optimistic that Ashland won't be without an ambulance much longer.

"Ashland is a tremendous community and the community gets behind anything like this so we're very confident," he said.

The actual ambulance and staff will all be supplied by University Clinics, the community just has to come up with enough money to build the center. The center will cost about $150,000. Long thinks the cost is small compared to the benefit.

"We're in desperate need of it, it takes 15 to 20 minutes to get here, sometimes longer," she said.

The ambulance committee hopes to have the center finished by June. The pancake breakfast brought in about $2,500. The ambulance committee is planning on having another fund raiser in a couple of months.