Ashland Ambulance Makes City Safer

Laymond Nichols has lived in and around Ashland for most of his life. At 89 years old, Nichols thinks the efforts residents made in getting an ambulance based in Ashland shows the good of the town as a whole.

"I like Ashland good," said Nichols. "The people always work together."

Residents gathered at the John Thomas Memorial ambulance base to see the new ambulance and its home base in Ashland.

"The Ashland community was growing very rapidly, and prior to an ambulance being down here in Ashland, it took greater than 20 minutes for an ambulance to arrive if you called 911," explained Jay Simons of University Hospital. "With the addition of this ambulance, that response time has been dramatically decreased to under 5 minutes."

Residents showed their support through volunteer work and donations to make the ambulance base a reality.

"This base was built in less than a year, based solely on community funds and community donations, is amazing and tremendous, said Simons. "A lot of people spent a lot of their time , their weekends, their evenings working on it. They spent their hard earned money to make this a reality."

A reality residents know could potentially help save their lives should they ever need medical help.

The ambulance began service in Ashland last week.

The ambulance base will be staffed around the clock in case of a medical emergency in southern Boone County.