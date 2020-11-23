Ashland businesses react to mask advisory

ASHLAND — The Ashland Board of Aldermen approved a mask advisory on Saturday.
The mask advisory is not an enforced measure, but rather a suggestion.
"We need to put measures in place, not only to protect our city staff, but the citizens of our community at least with an advisory," Ashland Mayor Richard Sullivan said at Saturday's meeting.
Ashland businesses have mixed reactions on the need for the advisory, since there is currently no city enforcement if people don't wear a mask.
In ANY Event, a local floral and gift boutique, has masks and hand sanitizer at the front door for their customers to use, but owner Jessica Ward said about half of her customers typically don't.
"You are not required to wear a mask here in the store," Ward said. "We do suggest it."
Ward said she's fine with the city mask advisory, but thinks Ashland wouldn't take a mandate well.
"I just feel like it'll make a lot of people angry and maybe cause more trouble in the end," Ward said.
Hair Studio, a hair salon that has been in Ashland since 1983, is one of the businesses that more strongly suggests their customers to wear masks.
"Probably 95% at least of our customers wear masks," stylist Susan Barner said. "We heavily suggest it."
While Hair Studio doesn't enforce customers to wear a mask, the employees make sure to have them on.
"It won't affect our business," Barner said. "All the stylists definitely wear a mask here."
Mayor Sullivan clarified on Saturday that the City of Ashland does not intend to enforce a mask mandate in the near future.
"We are not the mask police, we will not be enforcing this," Mayor Sullivan said on Saturday.
Barner hopes that if Ashland ever has to switch to a mask mandate, people will follow the mandate accordingly.
"[If] the officials or whatever think it's necessary or that it comes to that point that they have to make the mandate that I would hope that people would be considerate enough to do so," Barner said.