Ashland closes city hall to public; keeps employees working there
ASHLAND - City leaders approved an emergency declaration Friday to take step for COVID-19 safety.
The declaration calls upon the city administrator to enact regulations designed to protect the public health, safety and welfare of its citizens, according to a news release.
The release states the following changes are being made to city facilities and services, effective immediately:
- City Hall lobby is closed to all visitors and customers
- Utility customers are encouraged to use the drop box located at the front of the building to make payments, sign up for utilities, to submit business license or building permit applications.
- Water disconnects for non-payment are suspended until further notice and the disconnect fee will not be charged. Customers are still responsible for making payments and keeping their account current.
- City staff members are still working at City Hall. If you need to make an appointment for an in-person meeting to address an issue that cannot be resolved over the phone, customers can call 573-657-2091 for assistance.
- Meetings of the Board of Aldermen and all city boards and task forces are suspended for 30 days.
The following regulations are also effective immediately for Ashland as part of an order issued by the Boone County Director of Public Health and Human Services on Thursday.
- All commercial restaurants and retail food facilities that prepare food for on-site consumption in the city of Ashland shall limit dine-in food service occupancy to 50% of the fire or building code capacity for the premises up to a maximum of fifty people (including employees and staff).
- Restaurants are encouraged to provide delivery service, window service, walk-up service, drive-thru service, or drive-up service.
- All gym and fitness facilities shall limit occupancy to 50% of the capacity of the fire or building code capacity for the premises up to a maximum of fifty people (including employees and staff).
- All concerts, conferences and meetings (greater than 50% capacity or 50 people, whichever is less) and indoor sporting, amusement or entertainment events are prohibited.
