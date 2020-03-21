Ashland closes city hall to public; keeps employees working there

ASHLAND - City leaders approved an emergency declaration Friday to take step for COVID-19 safety.

The declaration calls upon the city administrator to enact regulations designed to protect the public health, safety and welfare of its citizens, according to a news release.

The release states the following changes are being made to city facilities and services, effective immediately:

City Hall lobby is closed to all visitors and customers

Utility customers are encouraged to use the drop box located at the front of the building to make payments, sign up for utilities, to submit business license or building permit applications.

Water disconnects for non-payment are suspended until further notice and the disconnect fee will not be charged. Customers are still responsible for making payments and keeping their account current.

City staff members are still working at City Hall. If you need to make an appointment for an in-person meeting to address an issue that cannot be resolved over the phone, customers can call 573-657-2091 for assistance.

Meetings of the Board of Aldermen and all city boards and task forces are suspended for 30 days.

The following regulations are also effective immediately for Ashland as part of an order issued by the Boone County Director of Public Health and Human Services on Thursday.