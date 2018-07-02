Ashland Gets New Waste Collection System

ASHLAND - This week marks the second week for Ashland residents to try out their new 95-gallon trash bins. Allied Waste, a division of Republic Services and trash service for Ashland, distributed the bins to all resident last week.

City officials hope the new bins will reduce trash along city streets. They will also be safer and more convenient for trash collectors. Residents can no longer place trash bags at the edge of their driveways for pick-up. Instead, they are now required to place trash in either the new bins or their own personal containers. The personal containers must be weather proof, in good working condition, equipped with handles, and have a maximum capacity of fifty gallons and a maximum capacity of ninety-five gallons.

The bins were provided free of charge but the trash and recycling rate will increase $1.87 this month, totaling at $13.50 per month.

Ashland residents can also request a smaller 65-gallon bin if the 95-gallon bin is too big.

Residents can call Ashland City Hall at (573) 657-2091 or Allied Waste at 1-800-455-2597 for more information.