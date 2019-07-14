Ashland in negotiation with Republic Services for trash services

ASHLAND - The City of Ashland is negotiating a new contract to continue private trash removal and recycling services.

The negotiation with Republic Services is focused on the future price that customers within the Ashland city limits could pay.

Under the old contract, Republic Services applied a minimal price increase for the service. Republic Services said that there could be an annual increase in monthly billing with the new contract. The price increase depends on which waste and recycling methods are selected.

The Ashland Board of Aldermen will have a town meeting to hear thoughts from citizens. Local elected officials and a Republic service representative will be at the meeting. The town meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29 at the American Legion, 123 East Broadway.