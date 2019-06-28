Ashland man arrested for child sex crimes

BOONE COUNTY - Deputies arrested a Boone County man for several counts of rape and sodomy involving a 13-year-old girl on Wednesday.

Deputies arrested Christopher G. Fisher, 45, from Ashland on the allegations.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department Cyber Crimes Task Force worked with the Department of Children Services (DCS) to check the welfare of the girl after allegations surfaced that Fisher was having a sexual relationship with her.

After the investigation, Fisher was arrested and placed in the Boone County Jail. He is charged with four counts of first-degree statutory rape and four counts of first-degree statutory sodomy.

Fisher is set to appear in court on Friday for the charges.