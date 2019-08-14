Ashland man charged, arrested on suspicion of statutory rape

COLUMBIA - Law enforcement booked an Ashland man into the Boone County jail Monday, a week after prosecutors charged him with statutory rape.

Christian Wynn, 50, had his bond set at $100,000 cash only.

According to a press release, the Missouri Family Services Children's Division contacted Ashland police in early July. Charges were filed August 5; police said Wynn turned himself in a week later.

Court documents said Wynn had sex "repeatedly" with an underage child between February 2015 and late June 2019. In a motion to set Wynn's bond, prosecutors said more charges "are likely to be added later."

The Boone County Sheriff's Department helped in the investigation.