Ashland man charged with eight child sex assault felonies

COLUMBIA - Christopher Gene Fisher of Ashland is accused of four counts of attempted statutory rape and four counts of statutory sodomy.

Events are said to have occurred on or between May 1 and May 31 and again June 26, according to a probably cause statement made public Monday.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department of Cyber Crimes was contacted by Missouri Department of Child Services regarding an intimate relationship with a 13-year-old.

These are all first degree charges with a person less that 14-years-old. The victim is listed as a 13-year-old, according to court records.

According to court documents, "the defendant admitted to sexually assaulting a victim less than 14 years of age multiple times since May 2019."

The defendant had unlimited access to the victim though multiple social media platforms, the

Fisher's bond was set at $400,000 cash only. There is a case review scheduled for July 16th.