Ashland man charged with eight child sex assault felonies

1 day 21 hours 5 minutes ago Monday, July 01 2019 Jul 1, 2019 Monday, July 01, 2019 4:32:00 PM CDT July 01, 2019 in News
By: Morgan Riddell, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - Christopher Gene Fisher of Ashland is accused of four counts of attempted statutory rape and four counts of statutory sodomy.

Events are said to have occurred on or between May 1 and May 31 and again June 26, according to a probably cause statement made public Monday.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department of Cyber Crimes was contacted by Missouri Department of Child Services regarding an intimate relationship with a 13-year-old. 

These are all first degree charges with a person less that 14-years-old. The victim is listed as a 13-year-old, according to court records.

According to court documents, "the defendant admitted to sexually assaulting a victim less than 14 years of age multiple times since May 2019."

The defendant had unlimited access to the victim though multiple social media platforms, the

Fisher's bond was set at $400,000 cash only. There is a case review scheduled for July 16th. 

More News

Grid
List

Duplex damaged in Wednesday morning fire
Duplex damaged in Wednesday morning fire
COLUMBIA - Firefighters battled a morning fire at a duplex on Hardin Street Wednesday, and said no one was hurt.... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, July 03 2019 Jul 3, 2019 Wednesday, July 03, 2019 10:53:38 AM CDT July 03, 2019 in News

Police arrest three after assault, robbery in downtown Columbia
Police arrest three after assault, robbery in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police arrested three men Tuesday night in connection with a reported assault and robbery in downtown Columbia. ... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, July 03 2019 Jul 3, 2019 Wednesday, July 03, 2019 9:48:57 AM CDT July 03, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Search crews find missing kayaker in flooded Missouri River
UPDATE: Search crews find missing kayaker in flooded Missouri River
COLE COUNTY - Emergency search crews found a missing kayaker in the Missouri River late Tuesday night. A... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, July 02 2019 Jul 2, 2019 Tuesday, July 02, 2019 10:30:00 PM CDT July 02, 2019 in News

Semi crash spills cases of beer, shuts down one lane of US 63
Semi crash spills cases of beer, shuts down one lane of US 63
WESTPHALIA - A tractor trailer crash shut down one lane of US 63 near Westphalia in Osage County Tuesday evening.... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, July 02 2019 Jul 2, 2019 Tuesday, July 02, 2019 8:56:00 PM CDT July 02, 2019 in News

Co-workers remember deceased Boone County Emergency Management Director
Co-workers remember deceased Boone County Emergency Management Director
COLUMBIA - Friends and family of Tom Hurley continued mourning his death Tuesday. Hurley passed away Sunday. He worked... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, July 02 2019 Jul 2, 2019 Tuesday, July 02, 2019 8:31:00 PM CDT July 02, 2019 in News

Capital Mall reviews financial funding
Capital Mall reviews financial funding
JEFFERSON CITY - The Capital Mall in Jefferson City is hoping for approval for a bond to fund the addition... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, July 02 2019 Jul 2, 2019 Tuesday, July 02, 2019 8:16:00 PM CDT July 02, 2019 in News

Columbia protesters line up against Trump's detention centers
Columbia protesters line up against Trump's detention centers
COLUMBIA - More than 100 people lined up in south Columbia to protest detention centers ordered by President Donald Trump.... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, July 02 2019 Jul 2, 2019 Tuesday, July 02, 2019 6:50:00 PM CDT July 02, 2019 in News

MoDOT replacing 87-year-old Boone County bridge
MoDOT replacing 87-year-old Boone County bridge
BOONE COUNTY - The current bridge that runs over the Grindstone Creek near Harrisburg on Missouri Route 124 is 87... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, July 02 2019 Jul 2, 2019 Tuesday, July 02, 2019 6:41:00 PM CDT July 02, 2019 in News

Police charge 2nd man in murder of Missouri police officer
Police charge 2nd man in murder of Missouri police officer
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors say a second man has been charged with the murder of North St. Louis County... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, July 02 2019 Jul 2, 2019 Tuesday, July 02, 2019 4:48:36 PM CDT July 02, 2019 in News

Lake Ozark Speedway honors race car driver killed in boating crash
Lake Ozark Speedway honors race car driver killed in boating crash
MILLER COUNTY - Lake Ozark Speedway is holding a memorial service on Wednesday morning for a driver killed in a... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, July 02 2019 Jul 2, 2019 Tuesday, July 02, 2019 4:32:00 PM CDT July 02, 2019 in News

Missouri Sen. Hawley slams Nike for pulling flag shoe
Missouri Sen. Hawley slams Nike for pulling flag shoe
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley is slamming Nike after a report that the company pulled... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, July 02 2019 Jul 2, 2019 Tuesday, July 02, 2019 4:25:00 PM CDT July 02, 2019 in News

Missouri River Port moves one step closer to reality
Missouri River Port moves one step closer to reality
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Commission says Jefferson City is one step closer to saving money and creating more... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, July 02 2019 Jul 2, 2019 Tuesday, July 02, 2019 3:52:00 PM CDT July 02, 2019 in News

One charged after deadly Saturday hit-and-run
One charged after deadly Saturday hit-and-run
COLUMBIA - A Harrisburg man has been charged in a Saturday hit-and-run that left one dead. Charles Waddill, 50,... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 02 2019 Jul 2, 2019 Tuesday, July 02, 2019 12:49:00 PM CDT July 02, 2019 in News

One arrested, another at large after buried remains found in Cole County
One arrested, another at large after buried remains found in Cole County
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect after authorities recovered human remains in Jefferson... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 02 2019 Jul 2, 2019 Tuesday, July 02, 2019 12:10:00 PM CDT July 02, 2019 in News

Lebanon man charged with stealing three vehicles
Lebanon man charged with stealing three vehicles
MILLER COUNTY - A Lebanon man has been charged with stealing three vehicles during the month of June in Miller... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 02 2019 Jul 2, 2019 Tuesday, July 02, 2019 11:31:00 AM CDT July 02, 2019 in Top Stories

Former Mizzou, NFL WR Green-Beckham charged with pot possession
Former Mizzou, NFL WR Green-Beckham charged with pot possession
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Former NFL wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham has been charged with jumping out of a window with... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 02 2019 Jul 2, 2019 Tuesday, July 02, 2019 10:28:00 AM CDT July 02, 2019 in News

Centralia expects to 'stop traffic' with Avenue of Flags display
Centralia expects to 'stop traffic' with Avenue of Flags display
Centralia - Four hundred seventy-nine American flags will wave in the Centralia City Cemetery, each honoring a deceased veteran in... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 02 2019 Jul 2, 2019 Tuesday, July 02, 2019 3:40:00 AM CDT July 02, 2019 in News

Highway patrol issues safety warning after deadly boat crash at the lake
Highway patrol issues safety warning after deadly boat crash at the lake
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the weekend's deadly boat crash on Monday. MSHP... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 01 2019 Jul 1, 2019 Monday, July 01, 2019 8:33:00 PM CDT July 01, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 87°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
2pm 88°
3pm 88°
4pm 89°
5pm 88°