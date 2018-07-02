Ashland Man Rescued from Tree

Ashland neighbors will remember tuesday, september fifth for some time to come. It's the day their neighbor tony carpenter got stuck in a tree. The 25-year-old decided to cut some branches this morning, but got hung up, after a wayward branch struck him. The 25-year-old drifted in and out of consciousness for about an hour... As rescuers worked to get him out of the tree. Fire fighter price nichols says it's important to avoid risky tasks, like cutting tree limbs twenty feet up. "just be safe when you're cutting trees down... Know your capabilities, and know that if you cut the wrong limb it'l fall and getcha," nichols said. Carpenter had climbed up the tree using a ladder, despite his mother's warning that he could get hurt. University hospital says carpenter is in fair condition.