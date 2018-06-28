Ashland Mayor Gene Rhorer Rescinds Resignation

ASHLAND - Ashland Mayor Gene Rhorer will be back at the job after withdrawing his resignation letter Thursday.

Rhorer sent his letter of resignation Wednesday after a heated meeting Tuesday to discuss Alderman Jeff Anderson's suspension. Rhorer was the sixth Ashland city leader to resign in five months.

Rhorer sent the letter to the Ashland city clerk stating "I would like to withdraw my resignition letter for the City of Ashland Mayor dated October 9, 2013. After many calls from citizens, I feel it is the right thing to do for the community."

Second Ward Alderman John Hills spoke with Rhorer Thursday and said he decided to keep his job after an outcry of support from the community. He was going to leave because he felt like he would have to run the city by himself because there were so many vacant positions. He also said he was leading the city at the most difficult time in its history.

Rhorer served as the First Ward Alderman before becoming mayor.