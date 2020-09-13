Ashland police and fire departments to use drone to monitor school traffic
ASHLAND – The Ashland Fire Department will be flying a drone Friday morning to evaluate school traffic flow, according to a news release.
The flight will take place near South Henry Clay Boulevard and East Liberty Lane, beginning shortly after 7 a.m.
The release stated the department is working with the police department and the school district. The video collected by the flight will be used to improve how the police department assists with school traffic control.
The flight should not cause any traffic delays.
