Ashland police arrest suspect in attempted pawn shop burglary

ASHLAND - An attempted burglary with shots fired outside to a pawn shop lead to a chase through downtown Ashland, according to police.

A press release sent Monday afternoon said an Ashland police officer heard shots fired at 12:45 a.m. that morning. After the shots, the officer followed a car driving recklessly away from where the shots were heard.

The suspect's vehicle almost crashed at one point, and the officer was able to stop it. The driver of the vehicle, Caleb LaBarbera, was not injured. Officers arrested LaBarbera, 19, on suspicion of burglary, possession of burglary tools, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with injuries and property damage.

Police said LaBarbera tried to rob the Trading Post pawn shop by breaking in through a front window. A neighbor heard the break in and tried to intervene by chasing the suspect and firing shots both in the air and at the car. While shooting at the vehicle, the neighbor accidentally shot himself in the foot. He was taken to a hospital and was later released.

Another person was also injured when LaBarbera fled from the parking lot of the Trading Post, according to police. They declined medical attention for their injury.