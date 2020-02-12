Ashland police chief placed on paid administrative leave

ASHLAND - Ashland police chief Lyn Woolford was placed on administrative leave effective immediately, city administrator Tony St. Romaine announced Tuesday.

"The City cannot disclose specific personnel actions towards employees," St. Romaine said. "We will provide additional information and details once this matter has been thoroughly reviewed."

While Woolford is on administrative leave, Ashland's city deputy chief, Terry Toalson, is expected to serve as the interim chief of police.

The Ashland Board of Aldermen is expected to make the appointment official at their next meeting on February 18, 2020.

Woolford was presented the award for "America's Favorite Crossing Guard" last year, beating 170 other competitors to win.