Ashland Police Chief Put On Administrative Leave

ASHLAND - Tuesday night Ashland Police Chief Anthony Consiglio was put on administrative leave. Captain Terry Toalson is filling in as police chief.

Ashland has seen a lot of changes in city leaderships over the past few months. In May, the city council voted not to keep Ashland City Administrator Kelly Henderson and City Attorney David Bandre.

The city council also added two new alderman, John Hills and Carl Long, filling open spots.