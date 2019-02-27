Ashland police chief voted as America's favorite crossing guard

ASHLAND - Police Chief Lyn Woolford went from becoming a crossing guard six years ago to now America's favorite Crossing Guard.

"I am extremely humbled by this," Woolford said.

A ceremony held Tuesday recognized Woolford for the time he has spent outside of Henry Clay Boulevard and Liberty Lane intersection directing traffic outside Southern Boone Primary School.

Members from the community made their way to see Woolford accept this great honor.

"We're really extremely proud not only of chief Woolford but the job that he does for the community and the school system," Barrett Glascock, School Board President, said.

"families just love him down here," he said.

National champion Woolford is a valued asset for the Southern Boone Schools and works closely with the district to improve pedestrian safety and traffic flow in the area.

"Woolford has been a big part of the community. He's brought the police department and the community closer," he said.

The nonprofit Safe Kids Worldwide will award $10,000 to the Southern Boone School District as Chief Lyn Woolford’s first place prize to be used for future road safety projects.

"You know I am the catalyst to this, but absolutely this is a benefit for the school and it speaks volumes for the community and the support there is," Woolford said.

Being this year's favorite crossing guard, Woolford says this new title does not change anything.

"Now I have a challenge, how do we aim higher? Can I compete next year? I don't even know if I'm eligible but really it is more of a challenge than a peak."