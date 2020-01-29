Ashland police officer recognized after December shooting
ASHLAND - Ashland Police Officer George Roberson was recognized at last night's Ashland Board of Alderman meeting for his actions after being shot at while on duty late on December 17, 2019.
According to previous KOMU reporting, Roberson was in his car when he tried to stop a person that he recognized as someone with a warrant out for his arrest.
The suspect then shot three times at Roberson and ran away. The officer was not injured, and the suspect was eventually arrested on December 18.
More News
Grid
List
BOONVILLE— Pinnacle Hospital closed its doors in mid-January , and former patients are trying to get their health records. ... More >>
in
SOUTH BEACH - Fans from all over came to Ocean Drive Tuesday to see all the national media outlets talk... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Most dogs spend their days playing with toys, getting belly rubs and eating treats. But, one Columbia dog... More >>
in
ROCHEPORT— The first Super Bowl game was played in 1967, a lopsided contest between the Green Bay Packers and... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) - A former Missouri teacher was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for secretly recording videos... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri student Anqi Sun's family lives in Wuhan, China, the place where the coronavirus first started.... More >>
in
KINGDOM CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol found 36 pounds of marijuana during a stop along Interstate 70 Monday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Amid the coronavirus outbreak in China, health officials in mid-Missouri warn against public panic. "If there is... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- The end of May brought devastation for Jefferson City, and simultaneously, severe flooding. The end of January, however,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY—The decline of children covered by Medicaid in Missouri has left some lawmakers questioning the Department of Social Services... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Police confirmed one man died in a workplace accident involving a retaining wall on Tuesday. The... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lawrence hospital is investigating a potential case of the coronavirus, KSHB... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - One woman has been arrested in connection with 2001 cold case murder. Police in Oklahoma arrested... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri School of Journalism Professor Emeritus Rod Gelatt died January 19 at the age of 93. Gelatt... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - Deputies arrested a woman for a murder case on Monday more than 18 years after the crime... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Monday named a new State Board of Education appointee who was... More >>
in
MIAMI- Opening night festivities for Super Bowl LIV kicked off Monday at Marlins Park and Chiefs fans showed up to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Lawmakers in Missouri’s Republican-led state House on Monday voted to ban the use of eminent domain... More >>
in