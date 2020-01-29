Ashland police officer recognized after December shooting

By: KOMU 8 News Staff

ASHLAND - Ashland Police Officer George Roberson was recognized at last night's Ashland Board of Alderman meeting for his actions after being shot at while on duty late on December 17, 2019.

According to previous KOMU reporting, Roberson was in his car when he tried to stop a person that he recognized as someone with a warrant out for his arrest.

The suspect then shot three times at Roberson and ran away. The officer was not injured, and the suspect was eventually arrested on December 18.

