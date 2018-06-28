Ashland Resident Barbeque to Help Girl With Lupus

ASHLAND - More than 30 residents gathered for a barbecue at the Mainstreet Bank Saturday morning to help a girl's family pay off medical bills.

Eighteen-year-old Bonnie Sapp was recently diagnosed with Lupus.

"She was in the hospital for three weeks, and we didn't like that," said family friend Jessica Turner.

Turner organized the fundraiser and raffle. The menu included pork, steak, chicken, and hot dogs.



"I think it'll mean a lot. We've had a lot of help with a lot of businesses and individuals donating money to buy the supplies, and me and my husband are out here barbequing. We got lots of great friends helping us," said Turner.

Nearly 40 businesses and individuals donated food and raffle prizes.