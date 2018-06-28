Ashland Students Safe After Gas Leak Evacuations

ASHLAND - Southern Boone high school and middle school students are safe after being evacuated due to a gas main leak near the two Ashland schools.

Southern Boone high school and middle school students were evacuated to the high school's track after learning of a nearby gas main leak this morning around 9:30 a.m. Ameren crews are on the scene and are beginning to fix the gas leak in the area surrounding the schools.

Middle school students are currently waiting for the air quality to be checked by Ameren crews before returning back to school today. In the mean time, middle school students are waiting with high school students in the high school gym before they can be released back to their own school.