Ashland Turns Down Construction

Board members said the developer submitted a new plan called Preliminary Plat that was incomplete.

"Keystone Estates was a six acre tract of land, which was originally presented fully platted with all the subdivision streets and lots. The last plat that was presented, and was ultimately passed, only illustrated four lots," said P&Z Chairman John Hills.

The Board of Aldermen passed the preliminary plan with little public discussion.

"Our problem is that we have to make sure that what we do as planning and zoning is in the best interest of the city," said Hills. "Based on this ruling by the Aldermen, obviously, it's not in the best interest in the city."

Even though plans were incomplete, city officials said the developer met city requirements compelling the Aldermen to pass the preliminary plat.

"City councils, whenever they receive a play that is perfectly legal, whether it's a good idea or not, if it complies with all of our laws, the courts have dictated that Aldermen have what is called a ministerial duty, which means they have to pass it," said Ashland City Attorney David Bandre

Despite whether or not it may be in Ashland's best interest, Keystone Estates can start immediately.