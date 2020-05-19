Ashland woman celebrates 100th birthday with parade

1 day 15 hours 31 minutes ago Sunday, May 17 2020 May 17, 2020 Sunday, May 17, 2020 7:42:00 PM CDT May 17, 2020 in News
By: Kathryn Merck, KOMU 8 Reporter

ASHLAND - Esther "Janie" Lewis celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday. Due to COVID-19, it was hard to have all of her loved ones together. So, her family, friends, and neighborhood decided to step in to celebrate the milestone birthday.

A parade was organized to help Lewis celebrate 100 years. Firetrucks and neighbors drove in cars as Lewis celebrated from a front lawn.

Lewis worked as a teacher in the southern Boone County area from 1948 until she retired in 1982. She remembers teaching students in one-room school houses.

