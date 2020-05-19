Ashland woman celebrates 100th birthday with parade
ASHLAND - Esther "Janie" Lewis celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday. Due to COVID-19, it was hard to have all of her loved ones together. So, her family, friends, and neighborhood decided to step in to celebrate the milestone birthday.
A parade was organized to help Lewis celebrate 100 years. Firetrucks and neighbors drove in cars as Lewis celebrated from a front lawn.
Lewis worked as a teacher in the southern Boone County area from 1948 until she retired in 1982. She remembers teaching students in one-room school houses.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A woman tied to the deadly 2017 shooting of Randall King pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Monday.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia and Boone county officials will host a community briefing Tuesday at 10 a.m. The briefing will... More >>
in
FULTON - Callaway County deputies have arrested two suspects in the 3900 block of State Road F who struck a... More >>
in
(CNN) - President Donald Trump claimed Monday he is taking daily doses of hydroxychloroquine, a drug he's long touted as... More >>
in
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The pause in U.S. executions during the coronavirus pandemic likely will end Tuesday with the scheduled... More >>
in
FULTON— A search is underway after a Fulton police officer was struck by a suspect vehicle and injured, according to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA —Just over a week before Columbia Public Schools ends classes for the summer, Columbia/Boone County Public Health director Stephanie... More >>
in
MISSOURI - It has been two weeks since the economy officially reopened, and not every county in Missouri is seeing... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Neighborhoods by TigerPlace has announced they will test all residents and employees for COVID-19 after an employee previously... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - The Cooper County Commission has extended the county's State of Emergency through December 30, 2020, according... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Historic State Penitentiary has been vacant for almost 15 years and Jefferson City is ready to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A declining revenue has Columbia City Council generating ideas to increase utility rates and raise taxes in attempt... More >>
in
PULASKI COUNTY - Pulaski County Deputies performed a water rescue on Monday, May 18 at Spring Road, near the Gasconade... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The fallout from COVID-19 has created high levels of stress for everyone -- physically, psychologically , professionally and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As the world continues to adjust to this "new normal," local businesses have a huge unknown about how... More >>
in
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. ... More >>
in
FAYETTE - Administrators at Central Methodist University announced Monday the school will open this fall, and will have "sweeping new... More >>
in