Ashland woman GOP candidate in legislative special election

ASHLAND, Mo. (AP) — A Republican committee has chosen Sara Walsh of Ashland as the party's candidate in a special election Aug. 8.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the 37-year-old Walsh has not held office but she was on the executive committee for the Missouri Republican Party and is state committeewoman for the 19th Senate District. She currently is in communications for the Missouri Pharmacy Association.

She will face Democrat Michela Skelton, an attorney who worked for the Missouri Senate, in the election. The winner will replace Caleb Jones, a Republican from Columbia. who resigned his legislative seat to become deputy chief of staff for Gov. Eric Greitens.

The 50th legislative district includes parts of Boone, Cole, Cooper and Moniteau counties. Walsh was chosen Saturday at a meeting of the district's Republican committee.