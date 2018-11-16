Ashlee Taylor's 19-Point Effort Powers Owls To A Win Over Avila

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A three-pronged attack led William Woods University to a 58-50 win over Avila University on Tuesday night. Ashlee Taylor led all scorers on the night with 19, and Sharron Andrews (Oakland/Hayward, Calif.) posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The eight-point margin doesn't tell the story however, as the game saw 13 lead changes and eight ties. William Woods came out of the blocks a bit slow but were able to recover, leading for most of the first stanza. The Owls took a 25-24 lead into the locker room at half.

The second half was a whirlwind, however, as neither team seemed able to stretch the lead beyond a single possession. After Taylor drained a three-ball with 3:29 on the clock, both teams struggled to find the basket. The Owls would rediscover their touch first, with Taylor draining another trey with 1:17 left. She would add a pair of insurance points down the stretch from the stripe.

WWU missed just two trey attempts in the second half to finish the game hitting at a .375 pace, and posted a .420 pace overall to move to 4-2 on the season. Avila shot .357 from the floor and .240 from distance, to fall to 2-3 on the year, and the teams finished equal off the glass at 33-33.

The Owls are back in action on Saturday, hosting Baker University as part of the WWU Basketball Alumni weekend. Tipoff for the game is set for 2 p.m.