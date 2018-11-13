Askren Becomes First Missouri Champion

Saturday he tried to make the third time a charm going up against Jake Herbert of Northwestern who has the second longest winning streak of 36 matches. It was a battle of unbeatens.

Askren scored first, earning two points for the take down in the first round. He also earned another two points for nearly pinning his opponent.

Herbert earned his first and only two points in the second round. The round ended with Askren leading 9-2.

Askren continued to dominate in the third round and barred Herbert from scoring again. Askren won with a score of 14-2.

Askren will go down in the history books as Missouri's first wrestling champion. He also won the Outstanding Wrestler Award for the tournament.