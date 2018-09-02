Askren Looks to Life After Wrestling

Going into his final NCAA Championship Ben's a little more comfortable with his celebrity status, actually you could even say he's embraced being the face of Missouri wrestling. He's wearing the title proudly. The idea orginated last year of putting his face on t-shirts. "I actually made my first prototype," Hoen said. "And then before nationals we made t-shirts with funky on them."

And from that, a clothing line was born.

"I guess last year at the finals when my friends wore those funky t-shirts and they got on ESPN for it," Askren says. "And everyone wanted one everyone was like 'Where can I get those?'"

So this year, they're coming prepared, and they've made improvements. The t-shirts won't be available until after the championship meet, because that will mark the end of Ben's college wrestling career. Despite the wait, the sales team is expecting a high demand.

"On Saturday after his match, we shouldn't have any trouble because we've already had so many people who we had to turn down for his eligibility," Hoen says. "But people have been asking about them, they've been on the message boards nationally."

The details of shirt sales the sales are still in negotiations. They say the delay can be blamed on time spent trying to top last year's surprise at finals. But they wouldn't say much.

"I think there might be something you should tune into," Hoen said. "You definitley want to tune in to the entrance, that's all I can divulge at this time."

With these creative minds, it could make for quite a show Saturday night. The meet begins Thursday in Detroit. Ben and his brother Max are number one seeds in their respective weight classes.