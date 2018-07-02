Askren Suffers First Loss at Barber Shop

The trimming was a result of a personal vow he made at the beginning of the season to get Missouri's first NCAA wrestling national title. Askren, the 174 pound weight class title holder, was tabbed the 2006 Rev wrestler of the year to accompany his outstanding wrestler of the NCAA wrestling tournament recognition.

Askren had a hair raising junior season which included an undefeated 45-and-0 record and a Missouri record in pins with 25.