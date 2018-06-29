ASPCA Chooses CMHS for Carroll Petrie Grant

COLUMBIA — ASPCA awarded the Central Missouri Humane Society a grant to help with operations involving transport of adoptable animal rescues.

The funds will be awarded by the newly established Carroll Petrie Foundation Dog Rescue Project, according to a press release from CMHS. CMHS will receive funds based on how the shelter improves its number of animals sent to rescue over the previous year.

CMHS was one of seven animal shelters chosen for the grant.

The release stated the shelter has sent out 232 more animal rescues than this time in 2011 so far.