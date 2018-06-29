Assault on I-70

The victim said a second vehicle pulled alongside his car on I-70. An arm extended from the vehicle, pointing in the direction of the victim's vehicle. The victim sped up to avoid the gun. He then heard a shot hit his car.

The suspect exited onto Highway 63. An officer later pulled over a man matching the description of the car provided by the victim. Police questioned the three people riding in the car. All detainees identified the same man as the shooter. Police found a firearm and three grams of crack cocaine concealed under the driver's seat.