Assault On Pregnant Teenager
INDEPENDENCE (AP) - Two women accused of kidnapping a pregnant teenager as part of a plot to steal her baby now face more charges. Jackson County prosecutors previously charged 20-year-old Lauren Gash of Odessa and 17-year-old Alisa Betts, of Atchison, Kansas, with kidnapping. Gash also was charged with assault. A Jackson County grand jury has also indicted Betts for assault and felonious restraint and Gash for an additional count of assault and one count of felonious restraint. Amanda Howard says she won't comment on the attack, but she says the incident has left her anxious and distrustful. Her son was born August 1st, two days after she was attacked in a suburban Kansas City motel.
