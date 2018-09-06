Assault Reported on MU Campus
COLUMBIA - A sexual assault was reported to the University Police Department late Saturday night.
The female victim reported that the assault took place within the Virginia Avenue Garage by an unknown male in a light-colored Chevrolet Impala.
A release from the University Police Department says the department is currently working with the victim to identify the suspect. Further updates will be posted at mupolice.com.
