Assault Trial Set for Valentine's Day

JEFFERSON CITY - The trial of a Fulton woman accused of injecting a chemical into her husband's IV bag while he lay in his hospital bed is set to start on Valentine's Day. Millie Edwards is charged with first-degree assault in the May 31 incident at St. Mary's Health Center in Jefferson City, where her husband Michael was recovering from surgery. Police said the 36-year-old Edwards admitted injecting "Oops! All-Purpose Remover" into her husband's IV. Authorities said she bought the cleaner at a nearby Wal-Mart, hoping to trigger a heart attack. Her husband said she could have collected on his $280,000 life insurance policy if he had died.