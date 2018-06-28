Assemblies of God Votes to Consolidate 3 Schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - The Assemblies of God has voted overwhelmingly to consolidate three of its schools in Springfield.

The consolidation of Central Bible College, Evangel University and Assemblies of God Theological Seminary was approved Thursday by a vote of 1,764-446.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that a task force will begin planning for the eventual merger. The first phase is expected to begin in 2013, with the consolidation to be completed by 2020.

The plan is to structure Evangel around five schools -- arts and science, education and behavioral studies, business and

professional studies, fine arts, and theology and church ministry. That would combine the programs of Central Bible and Evangel, under the leadership of the seminary.

The new university would offer bachelor, master and doctoral

degrees.