Assistant Chief Headed To Oklahoma, MO Task Force 1 On Alert

Assistant Chief Doug Westhoff of the Boone County Fire Protection District and Missouri Task Force 1 was deployed to Moore, OK Monday night.

Westhoff will be the Deputy Incident Commander for the Federal Incident Support Team (IST) in Moore, OK. The IST will work to help out the city after Monday's devastating tornado. Other members of the IST will also arrive tonight and begin efforts to coordinate with local officials and the three other task forces traveling to Oklahoma.

Tennessee, Texas, and Nebraska Task Forces are also on the way to Oklahoma to assist with recovery efforts. Those task force members are expected to arrive early Tuesday morning, when they will be given assigments by the IST.