Assistant Coaches Get Contract Extensions

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- All of St. Louis Blues coach Davis Payne's assistants have received contract extensions.

Brad Shaw will be entering his fifth season and Ray Bennett his fourth. Corey Hirsch will be entering his second season as goaltending consultant and Scott Masters his sixth as video coach.

Payne will be entering his second full season as head coach.

Last season the Blues were five games above .500 and missed the playoffs.