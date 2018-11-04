Assistant Fire Chief Resigns

COLUMBIA - A controversial member of the Boone County Fire Protection District resigns. Assistant Chief Sharon Curry resigned from the district. Curry's relationship with Chief Steve Paulsell has been a source of controversy. The relationship has been at the center of sexual discrimination complaints and one lawsuit against the district. Curry made more than $93,000 last year. Fire District officials won't say anything more than Assistant Chief Curry has resigned, but they say they will release more information sometime today.