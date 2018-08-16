Assistant police chief addresses recent violence in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA - Assistant Police Chief John Gordon says the police department will be beefing up patrols in downtown Columbia this weekend, but that's not a sustainable solution for dealing with increased violence.

Speaking at a District board meeting Tuesday, Gordon said there will be 20 more police officers patrolling downtown this weekend. He said officers will be encouraging people to go home around 1:30 a.m.

"I think if we just do what we did last weekend, which was being out on foot and being around the people, and let them know that we are out here, I don't think we'll have any problems," Gordon said.

Caleb Adjoktse, manager of Hot Box Cookies, says the planned strategy is a good one.

"Getting people cleared out would help the safety of everyone else down here, even the small businesses," Adjoktse said. "It only takes one person with a gun to harm somebody or kill somebody. We're here to stop that.

Gordon said the increased officer presence is not a permanent solution, as many officers will have to work overtime they didn't ask for.