Assistant police chief addresses recent violence in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - Assistant Police Chief John Gordon says the police department will be beefing up patrols in downtown Columbia this weekend, but that's not a sustainable solution for dealing with increased violence.
Speaking at a District board meeting Tuesday, Gordon said there will be 20 more police officers patrolling downtown this weekend. He said officers will be encouraging people to go home around 1:30 a.m.
Caleb Adjoktse, manager of Hot Box Cookies, says the planned strategy is a good one.
Gordon said he's taking it week by week to see how many officers are going to be needed.
KOMU 8 News obtained statistics from the Columbia Police Department to compare the instances of gun violence.
In all of 2015, only one shots fired call was made downtown; last year there were four.
So far this year, five shots fired calls have been made downtown, with four months still to go.